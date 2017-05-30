Our View: The governor strikes back

It may not rank up there with death and taxes among the certainties of life, but Gov. Rick Scott has proved once again that a chief executive's veto pen is a powerful political instrument. After being a spectator for much of the Legislature's regular session this year, Scott used his executive powers Friday to recover a substantial portion of what he had lost in the budget passed by the House and Senate, and force lawmakers to convene a three-day special session this week to redo the spending plan.

