News of Record for Tuesday, June 20, 2017

COUNTY JAIL DOCKET : Trey D. Staten, 21, Daytona Beach, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams; Kayla L. Harbst, 27, Port Orange, violation of probation, possession new legend drug without a prescription; Robert L. Jones Jr, 31, DeLand, sexual battery on person less than 12years of age, sexual battery victim 12 to 18 defendant 18 over, lewd or lascivious molestation of a person 18 years of age or older with victim less than 12 years of age; Rachael E. Snead, 26, Daytona Beach, court violation; Samuel Lemire, 31, Orlando , presenting false certificate of insurance, falsely identify self-contractor ; Fernando Medina, 48, DeLand, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams; Kyle E. Chace, 30, Deltona, Possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, operating a ... (more)

