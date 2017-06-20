News of Record for Tuesday, June 20, 2017
COUNTY JAIL DOCKET : Trey D. Staten, 21, Daytona Beach, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams; Kayla L. Harbst, 27, Port Orange, violation of probation, possession new legend drug without a prescription; Robert L. Jones Jr, 31, DeLand, sexual battery on person less than 12years of age, sexual battery victim 12 to 18 defendant 18 over, lewd or lascivious molestation of a person 18 years of age or older with victim less than 12 years of age; Rachael E. Snead, 26, Daytona Beach, court violation; Samuel Lemire, 31, Orlando , presenting false certificate of insurance, falsely identify self-contractor ; Fernando Medina, 48, DeLand, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams; Kyle E. Chace, 30, Deltona, Possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, operating a ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14)
|Jun 12
|Grunt56
|206
|18 men arrested in sex sting at Volusia County ...
|Jun 12
|RuffnReddy
|3
|Statue of Ponce the dog gets nudge forward
|Jun 11
|Concerned Citizen
|3
|daytona beach crime (Mar '16)
|Jun 8
|Loveithere
|8
|diet Clinic??
|Jun 4
|lulu
|1
|nest on Walmart sign
|Jun 2
|passing thru
|3
|who ? leon wilkeson, ask rick howell ( manager ... (Sep '08)
|May 27
|cndlaurent
|24
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC