New rides open on Daytona Boardwalk
By late Friday afternoon, six games and a dozen new rides were expected to light up and start spinning on the sandy lot just north of Main Street. Packed onto the small site overlooking the waves are two Ferris wheels, a bungee jump and rides called the Sea Ray, Twister, Orbiter, Spider, Jitterbug, Killer Whales and Fun House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14)
|Wed
|Grunt56
|207
|Janet Rosati
|Jun 19
|Volusia
|1
|Statue of Ponce the dog gets nudge forward
|Jun 19
|Aaa
|4
|18 men arrested in sex sting at Volusia County ...
|Jun 12
|RuffnReddy
|3
|daytona beach crime (Mar '16)
|Jun 8
|Loveithere
|8
|diet Clinic??
|Jun 4
|lulu
|1
|nest on Walmart sign
|Jun 2
|passing thru
|3
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC