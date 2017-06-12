New rides coming to Daytona Boardwalk
On Friday afternoon, just a few weeks after it became clear the current ride owners were likely on their way out, a deal was struck for a new operator to open about a dozen new rides next week. The rides, and possibly some concession stands selling snow cones and the like, could open as early as Wednesday.
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14)
|Jun 12
|Grunt56
|206
|18 men arrested in sex sting at Volusia County ...
|Jun 12
|RuffnReddy
|3
|Statue of Ponce the dog gets nudge forward
|Jun 11
|Concerned Citizen
|3
|daytona beach crime (Mar '16)
|Jun 8
|Loveithere
|8
|diet Clinic??
|Jun 4
|lulu
|1
|nest on Walmart sign
|Jun 2
|passing thru
|3
|who ? leon wilkeson, ask rick howell ( manager ... (Sep '08)
|May 27
|cndlaurent
|24
