Nao Tsurumaki Named Executive Director of Garden Theatre

Wednesday Jun 28

Nao Tsurumaki, who launched his theater career in Central Florida 16 years ago, will lead Winter Garden's historic Garden Theatre into the next decade as executive director, the theater's board of directors announced today. A former general manager of the Orlando Repertory Theatre and executive director of Children's Chorus of Washington in Washington, D.C., Tsurumaki is eager to grow the already-successful Garden Theatre as its 10th anniversary season approaches.

