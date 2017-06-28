Nao Tsurumaki Named Executive Director of Garden Theatre
Nao Tsurumaki, who launched his theater career in Central Florida 16 years ago, will lead Winter Garden's historic Garden Theatre into the next decade as executive director, the theater's board of directors announced today. A former general manager of the Orlando Repertory Theatre and executive director of Children's Chorus of Washington in Washington, D.C., Tsurumaki is eager to grow the already-successful Garden Theatre as its 10th anniversary season approaches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ACLU Investigating Complaints Against Daytona B... (Jun '11)
|6 hr
|Pete Stillion
|5
|Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14)
|23 hr
|kyman
|209
|18 men arrested in sex sting at Volusia County ...
|23 hr
|kyman
|4
|Desert Inn owner Dennis Devlin pleads guilty to... (Apr '11)
|Thu
|Hayzelnutt
|19
|Janet Rosati
|Jun 19
|Volusia
|1
|Statue of Ponce the dog gets nudge forward
|Jun 19
|Aaa
|4
|daytona beach crime (Mar '16)
|Jun 8
|Loveithere
|8
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC