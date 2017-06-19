Music therapy brings relief to intensive care patients Posted at
Al and Ginni Bouwense imagined their anniversary vacation in Daytona Beach would be filled with laid-back evenings of lobster dinners and hours spent watching the waves roll in. Instead, Al lies in a hospital bed in the intensive care unit at Florida Hospital Memorial Medical Center in Daytona Beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14)
|Jun 23
|Truethis
|208
|Janet Rosati
|Jun 19
|Volusia
|1
|Statue of Ponce the dog gets nudge forward
|Jun 19
|Aaa
|4
|18 men arrested in sex sting at Volusia County ...
|Jun 12
|RuffnReddy
|3
|daytona beach crime (Mar '16)
|Jun 8
|Loveithere
|8
|diet Clinic??
|Jun 4
|lulu
|1
|nest on Walmart sign
|Jun 2
|passing thru
|3
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC