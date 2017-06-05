MULTIMEDIACostaa s New Campaign Video...

MULTIMEDIACostaa s New Campaign Video Dives Into OCEARCHa s Mission

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Vision Monday

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.-On June 8, also known as World Oceans Day , Costa launched a consumer marketing campaign for OCEARCH Limited Edition sunglasses. The campaign includes a new video which promotes OCEARCH's mission of generating data on the movement, biology and health of sharks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vision Monday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Daytona Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
daytona beach crime (Mar '16) Jun 5 Anon 7
diet Clinic?? Jun 4 lulu 1
Keva Matovina Jun 2 Dissappearing Island 1
nest on Walmart sign Jun 2 passing thru 3
who ? leon wilkeson, ask rick howell ( manager ... (Sep '08) May 27 cndlaurent 24
News Ita s worth braving the crowds for a seat at Th... May 18 Sandi m 1
News Condos or parking? Volusia-Shores lot dispute e... May 18 Jim 1
See all Daytona Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Daytona Beach Forum Now

Daytona Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Daytona Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Daytona Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,315 • Total comments across all topics: 281,607,032

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC