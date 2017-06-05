MULTIMEDIACostaa s New Campaign Video Dives Into OCEARCHa s Mission
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.-On June 8, also known as World Oceans Day , Costa launched a consumer marketing campaign for OCEARCH Limited Edition sunglasses. The campaign includes a new video which promotes OCEARCH's mission of generating data on the movement, biology and health of sharks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vision Monday.
Comments
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|daytona beach crime (Mar '16)
|Jun 5
|Anon
|7
|diet Clinic??
|Jun 4
|lulu
|1
|Keva Matovina
|Jun 2
|Dissappearing Island
|1
|nest on Walmart sign
|Jun 2
|passing thru
|3
|who ? leon wilkeson, ask rick howell ( manager ... (Sep '08)
|May 27
|cndlaurent
|24
|Ita s worth braving the crowds for a seat at Th...
|May 18
|Sandi m
|1
|Condos or parking? Volusia-Shores lot dispute e...
|May 18
|Jim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC