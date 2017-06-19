More eyes being fixed on Volusia-Flagler juveniles on probation

Smartphones are a part of the reason, but so is a new deal with the state that has Volusia County sheriff's deputies joining Daytona Beach police officers in keeping track of juvenile offenders. In Daytona Beach, police are now using smartphones to track offenders while the Volusia County Sheriff's Office just took over the monitoring of offenders wearing Department of Juvenile Justice-issued ankle monitors in West Volusia and in Flagler County. Daytona Beach police Chief Craig Capri said his department began a monitoring program after a spike in juvenile crime was seen in their city years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.