Mom arrested after Daytona police find starving child

A 5-year-old boy was discovered by officials lying on the floor eating stale cereal off a dirty carpet. He is severely underweight - to the point he doesn't even score on the growth chart - and he appears unable to walk, stand or speak, police said.

