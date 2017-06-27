Mayors Announce Support for 100 Percent Clean Energy
Mayors Derrick Henry of Daytona Beach, FL; Stephen Benjamin of Columbia, SC; Rick Kriseman of St. Petersberg, FL; and Elise Partin of Cayce, SC, celebrate the unanimous passage of the "100% Renewable Energy in American Cities" resolution at the U.S. Conference of Mayors in Miami Beach. On June 26, Mayor Steve Benjamin of Columbia, S.C., and Mayor Philip Levine of Miami Beach, Fla., held a press conference in Miami Beach to announce that the U.S. Conference of Mayors unanimously passed a clean energy resolution entitled "100% Renewable Energy in American Cities."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sierra.
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14)
|Jun 23
|Truethis
|208
|Janet Rosati
|Jun 19
|Volusia
|1
|Statue of Ponce the dog gets nudge forward
|Jun 19
|Aaa
|4
|18 men arrested in sex sting at Volusia County ...
|Jun 12
|RuffnReddy
|3
|daytona beach crime (Mar '16)
|Jun 8
|Loveithere
|8
|diet Clinic??
|Jun 4
|lulu
|1
|nest on Walmart sign
|Jun 2
|passing thru
|3
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC