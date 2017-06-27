Mayors Announce Support for 100 Percent Clean Energy

Mayors Derrick Henry of Daytona Beach, FL; Stephen Benjamin of Columbia, SC; Rick Kriseman of St. Petersberg, FL; and Elise Partin of Cayce, SC, celebrate the unanimous passage of the "100% Renewable Energy in American Cities" resolution at the U.S. Conference of Mayors in Miami Beach. On June 26, Mayor Steve Benjamin of Columbia, S.C., and Mayor Philip Levine of Miami Beach, Fla., held a press conference in Miami Beach to announce that the U.S. Conference of Mayors unanimously passed a clean energy resolution entitled "100% Renewable Energy in American Cities."

