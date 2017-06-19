Man hospitalized after apparent home invasion on Granada
DAYTONA BEACH - A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot during an apparent home invasion Friday night, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. The man, whose name has not been released, is alive and being treated at a local hospital, said Sheriff's Office spokesman Andrew Gant.
