I-95 crash in Volusia County leaves northbound lanes blocked

1 hr ago

A crash on Interstate 95 near Daytona Beach has left two northbound lanes blocked early Monday morning, according to the Florida Department of Transportation . The crash, near the LPGA Boulevard exit at mile marker 265, was reported shortly after 4:30 a.m., transportation officials said.

