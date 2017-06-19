I-4 and I-95 wrecks back up traffic in Deltona and Daytona Beach
A vehicle crash just after 2 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 4, just south of Saxon Boulevard near Deltona, has the left shoulder blocked and traffic backed up to the Dirkson Drive/DeBary Avenue exit, said a Florida Highway Patrol release. A crash that occurred a little after 1 p.m. on Interstate 95 north near the eastbound U.S. 92 exit still has the right two lanes blocked and traffic is now backed up to mile marker 257, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14)
|1 hr
|Truethis
|208
|Janet Rosati
|Jun 19
|Volusia
|1
|Statue of Ponce the dog gets nudge forward
|Jun 19
|Aaa
|4
|18 men arrested in sex sting at Volusia County ...
|Jun 12
|RuffnReddy
|3
|daytona beach crime (Mar '16)
|Jun 8
|Loveithere
|8
|diet Clinic??
|Jun 4
|lulu
|1
|nest on Walmart sign
|Jun 2
|passing thru
|3
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC