Hotel bookings on target for Shrinersa convention
With the Shriners International Imperial Session now less than a month away, the guest list is coming into focus for area hoteliers eager to host an event touted by area leaders as the area's biggest convention ever. “The Shriners have nearly our entire inventory blocked for their peak nights,” said Ted Yeatts, general manager of the 323-room Plaza Resort & Spa, one of two official headquarter hotels for the gathering to unfold July 9-13 in the Daytona Beach area.
