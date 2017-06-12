Hard Rock Announces Daytona Beach Pro...

Hard Rock Announces Daytona Beach Property

Hard Rock International announces plans to open its fourth property in Florida, bringing the brand's iconic vibe to Daytona Beach in late 2017. The 200-key property will bring unparalleled music offerings and amenities to one of Florida's most well known vacation destinations.

