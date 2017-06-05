Game On: Daytona Arcade Museum mines 1980s nostalgia
DAYTONA BEACH – Amid the flashing lights, bells and electronic buzzers of the newly opened Daytona Arcade Museum, owner Brian French recalls childhood vacations to the World's Most Famous Beach. His fondest memories involve not the ocean, sand or seagulls, but a roll of quarters and a lazy afternoon parked in front of his favorite pinball machine or video game.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|daytona beach crime (Mar '16)
|19 hr
|Loveithere
|8
|diet Clinic??
|Jun 4
|lulu
|1
|nest on Walmart sign
|Jun 2
|passing thru
|3
|who ? leon wilkeson, ask rick howell ( manager ... (Sep '08)
|May 27
|cndlaurent
|24
|Ita s worth braving the crowds for a seat at Th...
|May 18
|Sandi m
|1
|Condos or parking? Volusia-Shores lot dispute e...
|May 18
|Jim
|1
|roadside tavern
|May 18
|RuffnReddy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC