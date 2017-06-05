Game On: Daytona Arcade Museum mines 1980s nostalgia

DAYTONA BEACH – Amid the flashing lights, bells and electronic buzzers of the newly opened Daytona Arcade Museum, owner Brian French recalls childhood vacations to the World's Most Famous Beach. His fondest memories involve not the ocean, sand or seagulls, but a roll of quarters and a lazy afternoon parked in front of his favorite pinball machine or video game.

