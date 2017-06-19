Freedom School: Childrena s Defense F...

Freedom School: Childrena s Defense Fund program launched in Flagler

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

But then, this is no ordinary slate of lectures and lessons, testing and homework. This is the Children's Defense Fund Freedom Schools program, a six-week experience aimed at building and strengthening relationships, developing character, sharpening reading skills, and having fun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Daytona Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14) 1 hr HAHAHAHAHA 206
Janet Rosati Mon Volusia 1
News Statue of Ponce the dog gets nudge forward Mon Aaa 4
News 18 men arrested in sex sting at Volusia County ... Jun 12 RuffnReddy 3
daytona beach crime (Mar '16) Jun 8 Loveithere 8
diet Clinic?? Jun 4 lulu 1
nest on Walmart sign Jun 2 passing thru 3
See all Daytona Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Daytona Beach Forum Now

Daytona Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Daytona Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. U.S. Open
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Daytona Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,162 • Total comments across all topics: 281,919,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC