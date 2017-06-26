Former Flagler deputy gets prison for robbery, fleeing
A former Flagler County sheriff's deputy who faced up to life in prison for the robbery of a Daytona Beach convenience store was sentenced Monday to three years. Daniel Ruddell, 47, who police chased through three counties and shot at before his apprehension, was initially charged with robbery with a weapon, punishable by life.
