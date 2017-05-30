Florida sheriff's deputy dragged whil...

Florida sheriff's deputy dragged while making traffic stop

A Florida sheriff's deputy was injured when he was dragged by a vehicle as he tried to make a traffic stop. Volusia County Sheriff's spokesman Gary Davidson tells the Daytona Beach News-Journal that Deputy William Kretzer suffered abrasions and road rash Sunday.

