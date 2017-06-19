Florida Hospital Fish Memorial announces massive expansion

Florida Hospital Fish Memorial announced Friday a $100 million expansion that will nearly double the size of its emergency room, provide more space for private rooms and add a four-story tower, which will include new cardiology and intensive care facilities. The expansion, which will add more than 180,000 square feet, comes at a time when West Volusia's population is soaring, and there has been an increasing demand for the Orange City hospital's inpatient and emergency services, said Rob Deininger, Florida Hospital Fish Memorial's CEO. What's more, it will keep residents from having to travel elsewhere for care, such as hospitals in Daytona Beach or Seminole County. In Deltona alone, there are now more than 90,000 residents.

