Florida for fall? LAX to Daytona for $251, all fees and taxes included
Daytona Beach offers a beachy vibe in a laid-back stretch of Florida coast. Just for when the warm summer weather breaks - at least a little - American Airlines is offering a round-trip fare from LAX to Daytona Beach, Fla., for $251.
Comments
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14)
|Wed
|Grunt56
|207
|Janet Rosati
|Jun 19
|Volusia
|1
|Statue of Ponce the dog gets nudge forward
|Jun 19
|Aaa
|4
|18 men arrested in sex sting at Volusia County ...
|Jun 12
|RuffnReddy
|3
|daytona beach crime (Mar '16)
|Jun 8
|Loveithere
|8
|diet Clinic??
|Jun 4
|lulu
|1
|nest on Walmart sign
|Jun 2
|passing thru
|3
