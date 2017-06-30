Family appeals S. Daytona teena s 20-year prison sentence
Ky'Andrea Cook, six months removed from her 18th birthday, is scheduled to spend most of the next two decades of her life in prison, something she thought she'd never have to do for a single day, even after she decided to plead no contest to carjacking and battery charges. Police said she arranged a ruse meeting for sex with an older man knowing it was a setup for a robbery by her boyfriend.
