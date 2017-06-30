Family appeals S. Daytona teena s 20-...

Family appeals S. Daytona teena s 20-year prison sentence

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

Ky'Andrea Cook, six months removed from her 18th birthday, is scheduled to spend most of the next two decades of her life in prison, something she thought she'd never have to do for a single day, even after she decided to plead no contest to carjacking and battery charges. Police said she arranged a ruse meeting for sex with an older man knowing it was a setup for a robbery by her boyfriend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Daytona Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14) 3 hr kyman 209
News 18 men arrested in sex sting at Volusia County ... 3 hr kyman 4
News Desert Inn owner Dennis Devlin pleads guilty to... (Apr '11) 23 hr Hayzelnutt 19
Janet Rosati Jun 19 Volusia 1
News Statue of Ponce the dog gets nudge forward Jun 19 Aaa 4
daytona beach crime (Mar '16) Jun 8 Loveithere 8
diet Clinic?? Jun 4 lulu 1
See all Daytona Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Daytona Beach Forum Now

Daytona Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Daytona Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wildfires
 

Daytona Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,863 • Total comments across all topics: 282,141,933

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC