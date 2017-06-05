Developer: Margaritaville moving full...

Developer: Margaritaville moving full speed ahead in Daytona; Hardeeville up next

The world's first Margaritaville-themed active adult community has broken ground in Daytona Beach, Fla., and a similar project in Hardeeville is coming right on its heels. "We are exactly right where we thought we would be in terms of schedule," Minto Communities senior vice president William Bullock said earlier this week.

