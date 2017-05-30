DeLand High student wins new vehicle through Excellence in education program
DAYTONA BEACH - A DeLand High School junior on Thursday won a brand new Jeep Renegade in the ninth annual Excellence in Education program. Matthew Jolliffe, 17, was the lucky holder of the key that started the vehicle, eliminating participants from 12 other high schools from Volusia and Flagler.
