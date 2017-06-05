Daytona OKs shelter plan
At their meeting Wednesday night, city commissioners unanimously approved a deal with the county government to make a 100-bed refuge for homeless adults reality. If next week County Council members OK the plan for the shelter west of Interstate 95, which is expected, the facility could be up and open by the end of this year.
