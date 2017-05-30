Daytona man charged in double stabbing
DAYTONA BEACH - A 26-year-old man was arrested on allegations he slashed and stabbed his girlfriend and her brother, who were found bleeding heavily and lying on the ground along Maple Street. Police were called shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday following the call about the stabbing and came upon the two injured people, who were transported by ambulance to a local hospital as trauma patients, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.
