Daytona car wash owner a Pooh Beara faces drug dealing charge
DAYTONA BEACH - Police searched the inside of a car wash and found no cash register, car cleaning wipes or Christmas-tree-shaped air fresheners. The business was shut down and the owner, Kevin "Pooh Bear" Stokes, was arrested Tuesday on charges of possession of a structure for trafficking and or sale of controlled substances.
