Daytona Beach, Shores fire departments battling strong blaze
Multiple engines from Daytona Beach Fire Department and Daytona Beach Shores Fire Department are on scene at a large structure fire at 524 Ocean Dunes Road in Daytona Beach. This 2-story residential home is fully involved and the fire is active, according to Sasha Staton with the Daytona Beach Fire Department.
