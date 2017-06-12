Daytona Beach police ask for help to ...

Daytona Beach police ask for help to find missing blind man

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

William Hunter, 54, was last seen at his sister's home at 1205 Continental Drive around 6 p.m. on May 29, said Daytona Beach police spokeswoman Lyda Longa. Hunter's sister told police that her brother, who has an alcohol problem, had gone missing before but not for this long.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Daytona Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14) Jun 12 Grunt56 206
News 18 men arrested in sex sting at Volusia County ... Jun 12 RuffnReddy 3
News Statue of Ponce the dog gets nudge forward Jun 11 Concerned Citizen 3
daytona beach crime (Mar '16) Jun 8 Loveithere 8
diet Clinic?? Jun 4 lulu 1
nest on Walmart sign Jun 2 passing thru 3
who ? leon wilkeson, ask rick howell ( manager ... (Sep '08) May 27 cndlaurent 24
See all Daytona Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Daytona Beach Forum Now

Daytona Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Daytona Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Cuba
 

Daytona Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,320 • Total comments across all topics: 281,773,716

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC