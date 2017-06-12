Daytona Beach police ask for help to find missing blind man
William Hunter, 54, was last seen at his sister's home at 1205 Continental Drive around 6 p.m. on May 29, said Daytona Beach police spokeswoman Lyda Longa. Hunter's sister told police that her brother, who has an alcohol problem, had gone missing before but not for this long.
