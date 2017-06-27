Cops lock down Volusia Mall to capture shoplifting suspects
Three women police said were on a shoplifting spree hit Daytona Beach stores stealing more than $10,000 in merchandise before being caught by police inside the Volusia Mall and arrested. The three Tampa woman, Ronesha Grecham Toliver, 24, Earnisha Williams, 23, and Raven Wimbush, 26, were corralled inside Volusia Mall after police "locked down" the structure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14)
|Jun 23
|Truethis
|208
|Janet Rosati
|Jun 19
|Volusia
|1
|Statue of Ponce the dog gets nudge forward
|Jun 19
|Aaa
|4
|18 men arrested in sex sting at Volusia County ...
|Jun 12
|RuffnReddy
|3
|daytona beach crime (Mar '16)
|Jun 8
|Loveithere
|8
|diet Clinic??
|Jun 4
|lulu
|1
|nest on Walmart sign
|Jun 2
|passing thru
|3
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC