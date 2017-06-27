Cops lock down Volusia Mall to capture shoplifting suspects

Three women police said were on a shoplifting spree hit Daytona Beach stores stealing more than $10,000 in merchandise before being caught by police inside the Volusia Mall and arrested. The three Tampa woman, Ronesha Grecham Toliver, 24, Earnisha Williams, 23, and Raven Wimbush, 26, were corralled inside Volusia Mall after police "locked down" the structure.

