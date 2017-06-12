Ciao: Crazy Italy arriving at Ocean W...

Ciao: Crazy Italy arriving at Ocean Walk Shoppes

DAYTONA BEACH - Ocean Walk Shoppes has added some new tenants in recent months and in July will be adding another: a restaurant called Crazy Italy. The restaurant, which bills itself as "fast Italian delights," will be taking over a second-level space last occupied by a Quizno's sub sandwich shop.

