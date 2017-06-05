Autopsy: parents died of fentanyl OD with kids in car
Authorities say a Florida couple found dead near their running car with their three young children in the backseat died of an accidental fentanyl overdose. The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that the Volusia County medical examiner on Friday released its report into the deaths of Daniel and Heather Kelsey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|daytona beach crime (Mar '16)
|Thu
|Loveithere
|8
|diet Clinic??
|Jun 4
|lulu
|1
|nest on Walmart sign
|Jun 2
|passing thru
|3
|who ? leon wilkeson, ask rick howell ( manager ... (Sep '08)
|May 27
|cndlaurent
|24
|Ita s worth braving the crowds for a seat at Th...
|May 18
|Sandi m
|1
|Condos or parking? Volusia-Shores lot dispute e...
|May 18
|Jim
|1
|roadside tavern
|May 18
|RuffnReddy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC