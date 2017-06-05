Autopsy: parents died of fentanyl OD ...

Autopsy: parents died of fentanyl OD with kids in car

Authorities say a Florida couple found dead near their running car with their three young children in the backseat died of an accidental fentanyl overdose. The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that the Volusia County medical examiner on Friday released its report into the deaths of Daniel and Heather Kelsey.

