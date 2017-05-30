Authorities: Body cam caught deputy s...

Authorities: Body cam caught deputy stealing cash

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

A former Florida sheriff's deputy is facing theft charges after authorities say body camera video shows him stealing cash from a driver he arrested. The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that former Volusia County deputy John Braman faces a hearing Tuesday on five felony counts including grand theft and official misconduct.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Daytona Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keva Matovina 18 hr Dissappearing Island 1
nest on Walmart sign 18 hr passing thru 3
who ? leon wilkeson, ask rick howell ( manager ... (Sep '08) May 27 cndlaurent 24
News Ita s worth braving the crowds for a seat at Th... May 18 Sandi m 1
News Condos or parking? Volusia-Shores lot dispute e... May 18 Jim 1
roadside tavern May 18 RuffnReddy 3
400 lb Nurse Gone Wild! (Jul '14) May 15 ThePercosetLady 6
See all Daytona Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Daytona Beach Forum Now

Daytona Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Daytona Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
 

Daytona Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,864 • Total comments across all topics: 281,487,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC