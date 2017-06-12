Armed men rob Daytona Beach TD Bank
Elizabeth Siudock knew immediately what she was seeing when she spotted two men in hoodies, sunglasses and rubber gloves hurdling a row of hedges outside the TD Bank building. Daytona Beach police responded shortly before 10:30 a.m. to the bank at 1590 S. Nova Road in pursuit of two men who stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the teller drawers and sped away in a dark green, late-1990s model Mazda or Mitsubishi sedan, said police Chief Craig Capri, who responded to the scene and spoke to the media.
