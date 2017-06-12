Armed men rob Daytona Beach TD Bank

Elizabeth Siudock knew immediately what she was seeing when she spotted two men in hoodies, sunglasses and rubber gloves hurdling a row of hedges outside the TD Bank building. Daytona Beach police responded shortly before 10:30 a.m. to the bank at 1590 S. Nova Road in pursuit of two men who stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the teller drawers and sped away in a dark green, late-1990s model Mazda or Mitsubishi sedan, said police Chief Craig Capri, who responded to the scene and spoke to the media.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.