Another day, another rainy forecast
Not a rerun from the last week and a half, but it might as well be: more rain coming today, mostly in the form of afternoon showers and thunderstorms, forecasters say. Once again Central Florida can expect mostly cloudy skies, a hot and humid day with highs near 87 and humidity from 97 to 100 percent, slow winds, and a 70 percent chance of rain after 2 p.m. Most areas aren't expected to see a lot of water, with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch expected, but higher amounts may come with slow-moving thunderstorms.
