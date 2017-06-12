Another day, another rainy forecast

Another day, another rainy forecast

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

Not a rerun from the last week and a half, but it might as well be: more rain coming today, mostly in the form of afternoon showers and thunderstorms, forecasters say. Once again Central Florida can expect mostly cloudy skies, a hot and humid day with highs near 87 and humidity from 97 to 100 percent, slow winds, and a 70 percent chance of rain after 2 p.m. Most areas aren't expected to see a lot of water, with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch expected, but higher amounts may come with slow-moving thunderstorms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Daytona Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14) Jun 12 Grunt56 207
News 18 men arrested in sex sting at Volusia County ... Jun 12 RuffnReddy 3
News Statue of Ponce the dog gets nudge forward Jun 11 Concerned Citizen 3
daytona beach crime (Mar '16) Jun 8 Loveithere 8
diet Clinic?? Jun 4 lulu 1
nest on Walmart sign Jun 2 passing thru 3
who ? leon wilkeson, ask rick howell ( manager ... (Sep '08) May 27 cndlaurent 24
See all Daytona Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Daytona Beach Forum Now

Daytona Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Daytona Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Daytona Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,563 • Total comments across all topics: 281,770,687

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC