a the Project is REALa

There wasn't much to see - a cavity with exposed pilings, the rest of which are buried. Yet inside a nearby trailer, a red clock counted down to the hotel's eventual completion: 692 days, 11 hours, 13 minutes, and 47 seconds. Despite not having all the funding in place, the $90 million hotel is forging ahead, making it the first new beachside hotel constructed in Daytona Beach in some two decades and the most expensive private development between the Halifax River and the Atlantic Ocean in the city's history. Building permits put the total for the hotel and its neighboring 31-story tower - which will contain 120 luxury condos - at $185 million, though Lysich would only confirm the hotel's price.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.