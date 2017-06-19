3 critically injured in Port Orange t...

3 critically injured in Port Orange traffic crash, driver arrested

Three people were critically injured Monday morning when a speeding car ran a red light at one of Port Orange's busiest intersections and crashed into several other vehicles, police said. Those with critical injuries were trapped inside the first vehicle struck in the 7:49 a.m. crash.

