3 critically injured in Port Orange traffic crash, driver arrested
Three people were critically injured Monday morning when a speeding car ran a red light at one of Port Orange's busiest intersections and crashed into several other vehicles, police said. Those with critical injuries were trapped inside the first vehicle struck in the 7:49 a.m. crash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Janet Rosati
|2 hr
|Volusia
|1
|Statue of Ponce the dog gets nudge forward
|2 hr
|Aaa
|4
|Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14)
|Jun 12
|Grunt56
|206
|18 men arrested in sex sting at Volusia County ...
|Jun 12
|RuffnReddy
|3
|daytona beach crime (Mar '16)
|Jun 8
|Loveithere
|8
|diet Clinic??
|Jun 4
|lulu
|1
|nest on Walmart sign
|Jun 2
|passing thru
|3
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC