2nd suspect wanted in Daytona shooting

Police have filed charges against a woman accused of being at the wheel of a vehicle during an April 7 shootout at 809 Lewis Drive that left a man with a bullet wound to the buttocks. The Daytona Beach Police Department announced Wednesday it was looking for Tyquita Hamilton, 28, who is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding, auto theft and possession of cocaine.

