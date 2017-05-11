2nd suspect wanted in Daytona shooting
Police have filed charges against a woman accused of being at the wheel of a vehicle during an April 7 shootout at 809 Lewis Drive that left a man with a bullet wound to the buttocks. The Daytona Beach Police Department announced Wednesday it was looking for Tyquita Hamilton, 28, who is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding, auto theft and possession of cocaine.
