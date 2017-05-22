Woman found lying near burning Pelican Bay home; arson suspected
DAYTONA BEACH - A Pelican Bay home sustained about $40,000 of damage Monday morning in what firefighters suspect was arson, an official said. Crews were returning to their station from another call when they spotted smoke emanating from the neighborhood about 8:45 a.m., Daytona Beach fire spokeswoman Sasha Staton said.
