Water conservation warning issued over Volusia-Flagler dry, hot conditions
Officials are warning of a possible water shortage as dry conditions continue and sporadic fires flare to scorch the tinder-dry landscape of Volusia and Flagler counties. The St. Johns River Water Management District, which includes Volusia and Flagler counties, issued a water shortage warning on Tuesday and asked that users follow voluntary water conservation measures.
