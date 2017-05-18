Volusia governments pay nearly $1M to...

Volusia governments pay nearly $1M to settle shootings

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

A pilfered beer, a dispute at a tow yard and a realistic-looking BB gun are some of the sparks to confrontations between people and police in recent years that have produced blood, death, litigation and cash settlements. The city of DeLand's insurance company agreed last month to pay $128,000 to William Alan Cole Kitchen II who was shot along with Sean Grant in 2013 by DeLand police Officer Josh Santos at a RaceTrac gas station.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Daytona Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
nest on Walmart sign Thu passing thru 1
News Ita s worth braving the crowds for a seat at Th... Thu Sandi m 1
News Condos or parking? Volusia-Shores lot dispute e... Thu Jim 1
roadside tavern Thu RuffnReddy 3
400 lb Nurse Gone Wild! (Jul '14) May 15 ThePercosetLady 6
Fidget Spinners May 11 cur E ous 1 1
Guy in Ormond By The Sea that yells at God May 9 Al sauer 5
See all Daytona Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Daytona Beach Forum Now

Daytona Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Daytona Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Daytona Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,587 • Total comments across all topics: 281,153,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC