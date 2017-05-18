Volusia County removes beach porta-po...

Volusia County removes beach porta-potty after pot complaints

1 hr ago

Volusia County removed a portable toilet on the beach after getting complaints that it was being used as a hideout for construction workers taking marijuana breaks. The removal has annoyed regulars near the Minerva Road beach approach like Ace Ellis, who complain that the nearest beach restroom is at Van Avenue, nearly 2 miles away.

