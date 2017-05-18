Volusia County removes beach porta-potty after pot complaints
Volusia County removed a portable toilet on the beach after getting complaints that it was being used as a hideout for construction workers taking marijuana breaks. The removal has annoyed regulars near the Minerva Road beach approach like Ace Ellis, who complain that the nearest beach restroom is at Van Avenue, nearly 2 miles away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deltona residents talk crime, controversial tag...
|8 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
|nest on Walmart sign
|Thu
|passing thru
|1
|Ita s worth braving the crowds for a seat at Th...
|May 18
|Sandi m
|1
|Condos or parking? Volusia-Shores lot dispute e...
|May 18
|Jim
|1
|roadside tavern
|May 18
|RuffnReddy
|3
|400 lb Nurse Gone Wild! (Jul '14)
|May 15
|ThePercosetLady
|6
|Fidget Spinners
|May 11
|cur E ous 1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC