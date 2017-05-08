Trump reiterates support for historic...

Trump reiterates support for historically black colleges despite earlier statement

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: CBS News

President Trump delivers the keynote address at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum's "Days of Remembrance" ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, D.C., on April 25, 2017. Trump sought to clarify an earlier statement that some higher education officials interpreted to mean that he planned to end a capital financing program that helps these institutions repair, renovate and build new facilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Daytona Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
roadside tavern Tue Al sauer 2
Guy in Ormond By The Sea that yells at God Tue Al sauer 5
Palm Coat littering May 6 JustSaying 4
News Art Bike Scrapey Hawkins says his customized 19... (Mar '14) May 5 Halsey Chapman 3
News Daytonaa s Streamline Hotel set to reopen May 5 Beach Walker Bob 1
News Statue of Ponce the dog gets nudge forward May 5 Beach Walker Bob 2
loud boom in OB Friday night Apr 29 just wondering 1
See all Daytona Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Daytona Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Volusia County was issued at May 10 at 5:13AM EDT

Daytona Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Daytona Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
 

Daytona Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,173 • Total comments across all topics: 280,908,506

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC