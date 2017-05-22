Police standoff with man in Shores ho...

Police standoff with man in Shores house continues into night

Snipers stood their post and a drone circled overhead while police shot tear gas late Monday afternoon into a beachside townhouse where an armed man had been barricaded all day. Craig Trover didn't leave his house but he was updating his Facebook page while police were urging him through a PA system to surrender his weapons and himself.

