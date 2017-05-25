Police: Ormond Beach man carjacked by 3 gunmen
An Ormond Beach man was pistol whipped, ordered at gunpoint to strip and carjacked at an intersection in Holly Hill and authorities are still looking for the three suspects, police said. Shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday, Fares Fuan Said Jr., 52, was sitting in his 2005 Toyota Matrix at the corner of 2nd Street and Carswell Avenue, when he put his vehicle in park so he could finish a text message, according to a Holly Hill police report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deltona residents talk crime, controversial tag...
|May 21
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
|nest on Walmart sign
|May 18
|passing thru
|1
|Ita s worth braving the crowds for a seat at Th...
|May 18
|Sandi m
|1
|Condos or parking? Volusia-Shores lot dispute e...
|May 18
|Jim
|1
|roadside tavern
|May 18
|RuffnReddy
|3
|400 lb Nurse Gone Wild! (Jul '14)
|May 15
|ThePercosetLady
|6
|Fidget Spinners
|May 11
|cur E ous 1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC