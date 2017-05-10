Police: Man beats up woman met on Backpage.com for massage
Police reported that a Daytona Beach man hired a woman from an Internet service for a massage early Thursday, but she took his money and fled without providing the service. So the man went to her residence, beat her up and took money, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|400 lb Nurse Gone Wild! (Jul '14)
|5 hr
|PureRomance
|5
|Fidget Spinners
|May 11
|cur E ous 1
|1
|roadside tavern
|May 9
|Al sauer
|2
|Guy in Ormond By The Sea that yells at God
|May 9
|Al sauer
|5
|Palm Coat littering
|May 6
|JustSaying
|4
|Art Bike Scrapey Hawkins says his customized 19... (Mar '14)
|May 5
|Halsey Chapman
|3
|Daytonaa s Streamline Hotel set to reopen
|May 5
|Beach Walker Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC