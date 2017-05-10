Police ID 2nd suspect in robbery of Tortugas pitcher

DAYTONA BEACH - Police named the suspect who was shot during the armed robbery of a Daytona Tortugas pitcher and his girlfriend outside a Mason Avenue restaurant last month. Andrew Martin, 24, of Fort Lauderdale, was shot in the leg and spilled blood at the scene after he and Palacio Farley, 36, robbed Vladimir Gutierrez, 21, and Yanetsi Cordova, 26, the afternoon of April 20 outside Sazon Latino restaurant, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. Martin was hospitalized in Orlando, but he refused to give a statement to detectives, police said.

