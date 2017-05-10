Peach Valley Cafe opens in Port Orange
PORT ORANGE - Peach Valley Cafe opened its Port Orange store Monday morning at the corner of Nova Road and Dunlawton Avenue. The new Dunlawton Square eatery is the newest of the growing Stonewood Holdings restaurants.
