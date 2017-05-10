Parent company of Joea s Crab Shack f...

Parent company of Joea s Crab Shack faces possible bankruptcy

DAYTONA BEACH - When the city in 2011 chose Joe's Crab Shack to be the jewel of the newly refurbished Daytona Beach Pier, it was seen as a key to revamping the beachside. Ignite Restaurant Group, the operator of Joe's Crab Shack and Brick House Tavern + Tap restaurants, recently announced that it has put itself up for sale and may be forced to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

