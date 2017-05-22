Palm Coast teen mom shows value of de...

Palm Coast teen mom shows value of dedication

Jaslyn Nichols speaks softly and has a ready smile, but behind the 17-year-old's gentle personality is a strong person who understands the importance of setting goals - and the responsibility and hard work to achieve them. As a teenage mother who works and attends school while caring for her young son, she has been forced to grow up faster than many of her peers.

